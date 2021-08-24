Lufkin events coming soon

(LUFKIN, TX) Live events are coming to Lufkin.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lufkin:

Visitation Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Here is Herman Blake’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 14, 2021, at the age of 64, Herman Blake (Lufkin, Texas) passed away. Family...

Let's Do Lunch-September 9 Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 805 East Denman Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75901

The Women's Ministry will be hosting Let's Do Lunch! on Thursday, September 9.

Southside Sisters Tea Talk Huntington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ladies, please bring your favorite drink and treat, and join us August 31 for Tea Talk at the home of Haley Seymore. We have a great time of fellowship as Sisters in Christ sharing laughter...

Movies in the Park- Dirty Dancing Diboll, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Diboll, TX

Explore all upcoming dirty dancing events in Diboll, find information & tickets for upcoming dirty dancing events happening in Diboll.

Lufkin Walk to End Alzheimer's Kick Off Party Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 South 1st Street, Lufkin, TX 75901

Join us to kickoff the Lufkin Walk to End Alzheimer's with appetizers, drinks, and mingling with fellow walkers and friends.