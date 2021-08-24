Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin events coming soon

Posted by 
Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 7 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) Live events are coming to Lufkin.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lufkin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTRnw_0bbPaUGk00

Visitation

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Here is Herman Blake’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 14, 2021, at the age of 64, Herman Blake (Lufkin, Texas) passed away. Family...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgitQ_0bbPaUGk00

Let's Do Lunch-September 9

Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 805 East Denman Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75901

The Women's Ministry will be hosting Let's Do Lunch! on Thursday, September 9.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y83LY_0bbPaUGk00

Southside Sisters Tea Talk

Huntington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ladies, please bring your favorite drink and treat, and join us August 31 for Tea Talk at the home of Haley Seymore. We have a great time of fellowship as Sisters in Christ sharing laughter...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKYcb_0bbPaUGk00

Movies in the Park- Dirty Dancing

Diboll, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Diboll, TX

Explore all upcoming dirty dancing events in Diboll, find information & tickets for upcoming dirty dancing events happening in Diboll.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMtso_0bbPaUGk00

Lufkin Walk to End Alzheimer's Kick Off Party

Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 South 1st Street, Lufkin, TX 75901

Join us to kickoff the Lufkin Walk to End Alzheimer's with appetizers, drinks, and mingling with fellow walkers and friends.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin, TX
121
Followers
203
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lufkin, TX
Obituaries
Lufkin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Diboll, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Lufkin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#The Women S Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy