Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

Live events coming up in Great Falls

Posted by 
Great Falls News Beat
Great Falls News Beat
 7 days ago

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Live events are coming to Great Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ea83w_0bbPaSVI00

Hunks The Show at Elks Lodge (Great Falls, MT)

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 500 1st Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59401

Hunks The Show Live in Great Falls Montana For one night

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VL9gx_0bbPaSVI00

Body of Land: Julia Becker — Paris Gibson Square

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1400 1st Ave N, Great Falls, MT

Reception for: Julia Becker: Body of Land In Participation with EXTRACTION: Art on the Edge of the Abyss a project of the CODEX Foundation August 13, 2021 through November 3, 2021 Paris Gibson...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCZEo_0bbPaSVI00

Totally RAD 80's PROM Mullets and Mayhem

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4123 10th Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401

Come join in on the fun! Take on a character role and enjoy solving a mystery!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acEp0_0bbPaSVI00

TWILIGHT TIME FOR THE DIRT

Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2801 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT

Join us for the Twilight Time for the Dirt at Electric City Speedway on August 28, 2021! Event Classes held will include WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Street Stock, IMCA Modified, Rocky Mtn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1P8x_0bbPaSVI00

Enchanted Forrest Patio Rave

Black Eagle, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Avenue, Black Eagle, MT 59414

Raising money to save the forests! Every dollar donated plants one tree! All proceeds go to One Tree Planted.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls, MT
103
Followers
208
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Black Eagle, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Electric City#Mt#The Codex Foundation#Event Classes#Wissota Midwest Mods#Wissota Street Stock#Imca Modified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy