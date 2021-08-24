Live events coming up in Great Falls

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Live events are coming to Great Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great Falls:

Hunks The Show at Elks Lodge (Great Falls, MT) Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 500 1st Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59401

Hunks The Show Live in Great Falls Montana For one night

Body of Land: Julia Becker — Paris Gibson Square Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1400 1st Ave N, Great Falls, MT

Reception for: Julia Becker: Body of Land In Participation with EXTRACTION: Art on the Edge of the Abyss a project of the CODEX Foundation August 13, 2021 through November 3, 2021 Paris Gibson...

Totally RAD 80's PROM Mullets and Mayhem Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4123 10th Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401

Come join in on the fun! Take on a character role and enjoy solving a mystery!

TWILIGHT TIME FOR THE DIRT Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2801 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT

Join us for the Twilight Time for the Dirt at Electric City Speedway on August 28, 2021! Event Classes held will include WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Street Stock, IMCA Modified, Rocky Mtn...

Enchanted Forrest Patio Rave Black Eagle, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Avenue, Black Eagle, MT 59414

Raising money to save the forests! Every dollar donated plants one tree! All proceeds go to One Tree Planted.