Live events coming up in Dover

(DOVER, DE) Dover has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:

Central DE NPHC Health & Wealth Fashion Show Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 425 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

A fashion show that incorporates health and wealth for women and men, that encourages routine screening to lower the risks with a fun vibe.

Affordable Housing Community Awareness Forum Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 425 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

Join us to ask questions in an open forum with community partners.

Denim & White Party Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 East Loockerman Street, Dover, DE 19901

Come Party for a Cause at our Annual Denim & White Day Party, Saturday September 11th at 3 PM

Kaiyer’s Players Club Birthday Bash *EARLY BIRD TICKETS* Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1156 South Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901

Early Bird Ticket Holders Get To Skip The Line No Worries Of Doors Closing No Worries About Inflation Prices