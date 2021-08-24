Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, DE

Live events coming up in Dover

Posted by 
Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 7 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Dover has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZ7qM_0bbPaODc00

Central DE NPHC Health & Wealth Fashion Show

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 425 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

A fashion show that incorporates health and wealth for women and men, that encourages routine screening to lower the risks with a fun vibe.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Ibw_0bbPaODc00

Affordable Housing Community Awareness Forum

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 425 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

Join us to ask questions in an open forum with community partners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njw6z_0bbPaODc00

Denim & White Party

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 East Loockerman Street, Dover, DE 19901

Come Party for a Cause at our Annual Denim & White Day Party, Saturday September 11th at 3 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdbjX_0bbPaODc00

Kaiyer’s Players Club Birthday Bash *EARLY BIRD TICKETS*

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1156 South Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901

Early Bird Ticket Holders Get To Skip The Line No Worries Of Doors Closing No Worries About Inflation Prices

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dover News Watch

Dover News Watch

Dover, DE
173
Followers
196
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Dover, DE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#De 19901
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis

The top three criteria for choosing a Continuing Care Retirement Community:. First and foremost, location is everything. Choose a community close to family, hospitals and medical facilities, colleges, historic areas, shopping, entertainment and recreation, sports and cultural activities. And waterfront if you can find it. Secondly, the size of the...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Westbury, NYthewestburytimes.com

Where The Community Gathers

National Night Out returned to the Martin “Bunky” Reid Park in the New Cassel section of Westbury on Aug. 2. It was held as a virtual event last year, thanks to the pandemic. “It is so important that we work to foster unity in the community, and that’s exactly what...
MuseumsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Bristol museum opens doors

BRISTOL — The Bristol Community Museum was scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its debut, with the museum now opening Saturday. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former 1845 congregational church at the township center at state Routes 45 and 88. There also will be a craft and vendor show at the center.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mixer Fun Found Locally

It was a festive air that surrounded the members and guests of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s first mixer in over a year. Held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill in Montrose, over 30 people attended the evening that included food, beverages, opportunity drawings and, of course, the chance to network with local business people.
FestivalNews 12

Organizers: Oyster Festival canceled due to delta variant surge

Organizers of the Oyster Festival have announced that they have decided to cancel the event due to surges in the delta variant. The festival, which usually fills the streets towards Teddy Roosevelt Park, is instead planned for October 2022. "Out of an abundance of caution regarding the serious recent surges...
Festivalbeaconjournal.com

Fireworks, music, festival food to highlight Summer Sunset Blast

The city of Stow will once again present the Stow Summer Sunset Blast, a family-oriented community event that is free and open to the entire community. The Blast is held each year at Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road, Stow, during Labor Day weekend. As always, there will be plenty of festive food, kids activities, inflatables, games, music, beer, live bands, and the grand finale fireworks show in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy