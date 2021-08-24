Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

Live events Pottstown — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 7 days ago

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Pottstown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pottstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pd1fs_0bbPaNKt00

Professional Development for Teachers

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 901 Ridge Rd, Pottstown, PA

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Owen J Roberts School District: Tuesday, August 24 (all day)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQ02n_0bbPaNKt00

LPE-Self Guided Tour - Lower Pottsgrove Elementary

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Lower Pottsgrove Elementary: Tuesday, August 24 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQ7u3_0bbPaNKt00

Family Fun Day

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us Saturday, August 28th from 9am-1pm for our fall Family Fun Day! This special event features free sports classes, vendor tables, food, Nerf, giveaways, and so much more! Special guests...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249D4s_0bbPaNKt00

SlyFox Flight V

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 331 Circle of Progress Dr, Pottstown, PA

SlyFox Flight V at Sly Fox Tastin' Room, 331 Circle of Progress Dr, Pottstown, PA 19464, Pottstown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRJw4_0bbPaNKt00

The Frederick Living 125th Anniversary "Lighting the Way" Gala and Auction

Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 Sunnybrook Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

Celebrating 125 years of service to and with the community!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pottstown Daily

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown, PA
57
Followers
197
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pottstown, PA
Government
City
Pottstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy