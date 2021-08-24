Live events Pottstown — what’s coming up

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Pottstown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pottstown:

Professional Development for Teachers Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 901 Ridge Rd, Pottstown, PA

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Owen J Roberts School District: Tuesday, August 24 (all day)

LPE-Self Guided Tour - Lower Pottsgrove Elementary Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Lower Pottsgrove Elementary: Tuesday, August 24 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Family Fun Day Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us Saturday, August 28th from 9am-1pm for our fall Family Fun Day! This special event features free sports classes, vendor tables, food, Nerf, giveaways, and so much more! Special guests...

SlyFox Flight V Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 331 Circle of Progress Dr, Pottstown, PA

SlyFox Flight V at Sly Fox Tastin' Room, 331 Circle of Progress Dr, Pottstown, PA 19464, Pottstown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to 05:00 pm

The Frederick Living 125th Anniversary "Lighting the Way" Gala and Auction Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 Sunnybrook Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

Celebrating 125 years of service to and with the community!