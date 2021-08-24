Live events coming up in Lebanon

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lebanon:

Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23 Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Grapest Show on Earth Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

August 28 - 29 2021 in Lebanon in Pennsylvania will host cat show «The Grapest Show on Earth». An Allbreed and Household Pet Cat Show 2 Days - 12 Rings - 175 Cats (subject to change due to COVID-19)…

Graveside service Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 500 N Weber St, Lebanon, PA

Here is Marnetta Snyder’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Marnetta Snyder (Lebanon, Pennsylvania), who passed away on...

Carnivorous Winos Cat Show Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

For more information contact Vicki White at abylover@verizon.net or 717-926-3488.

DJ DOUG Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Pine Meadow Rd, Lebanon, PA

DJ Doug will be spinning your favorite tunes under the Pavillion from 8:30 - 12:00. Food may be purchased inside the restaurant. Cabana bar will be open for drinks. Make reservations by calling...