Middle East

Live events coming up in Lebanon

Lebanon Daily
Lebanon Daily
 7 days ago

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lebanon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTbAW_0bbPaMSA00

Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23 is on Facebook. To connect with Cheyenne @ Lebanon VFW Post 23, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ji1bx_0bbPaMSA00

The Grapest Show on Earth

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

August 28 - 29 2021 in Lebanon in Pennsylvania will host cat show «The Grapest Show on Earth». An Allbreed and Household Pet Cat Show 2 Days - 12 Rings - 175 Cats (subject to change due to COVID-19)…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SWPe_0bbPaMSA00

Graveside service

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 500 N Weber St, Lebanon, PA

Here is Marnetta Snyder’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Marnetta Snyder (Lebanon, Pennsylvania), who passed away on...

Carnivorous Winos Cat Show

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA

For more information contact Vicki White at abylover@verizon.net or 717-926-3488.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4ZrV_0bbPaMSA00

DJ DOUG

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Pine Meadow Rd, Lebanon, PA

DJ Doug will be spinning your favorite tunes under the Pavillion from 8:30 - 12:00. Food may be purchased inside the restaurant. Cabana bar will be open for drinks. Make reservations by calling...

Lebanon Daily

Lebanon Daily

With Lebanon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

