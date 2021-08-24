Coming soon: Florence events

(FLORENCE, AL) Live events are coming to Florence.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

Volleyball: SCS vs Covenant (home) Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 Heathrow Dr, Florence, AL

For more information, please call the school office at 256-767-7070 or email info@shoalschristian.org . To donate to SCS, click here: For enrollment information, click here:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Florence, AL 35630

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Brooks High School Cross Country Invitational Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 James M Spain Dr, Florence, AL

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Brooks High School Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Brooks in Florence AL. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Florence - Lauderdale Farmers Market Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 451 Fairground Rd, Florence, AL

Season: Summer Fall Market Hours: May OctoberSaturdays, 6AM - 1PM June - September Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 6AM - 1PM Location: 451 Fairground Road

The Falcon Experience/Your_System_2021 Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 648 North Cherry Street, Florence, AL 35630

Your_System_2021 is designed to bring parents, administrators, and system leaders together. Lunch is included!