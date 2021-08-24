Coming soon: Florence events
(FLORENCE, AL) Live events are coming to Florence.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 301 Heathrow Dr, Florence, AL
For more information, please call the school office at 256-767-7070 or email info@shoalschristian.org . To donate to SCS, click here: For enrollment information, click here:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Florence, AL 35630
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 200 James M Spain Dr, Florence, AL
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Brooks High School Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Brooks in Florence AL. Starting Saturday, August 28th.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 451 Fairground Rd, Florence, AL
Season: Summer Fall Market Hours: May OctoberSaturdays, 6AM - 1PM June - September Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 6AM - 1PM Location: 451 Fairground Road
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 648 North Cherry Street, Florence, AL 35630
Your_System_2021 is designed to bring parents, administrators, and system leaders together. Lunch is included!
Comments / 0