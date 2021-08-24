Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Coming soon: Florence events

Posted by 
Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Live events are coming to Florence.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCQWv_0bbPaLZR00

Volleyball: SCS vs Covenant (home)

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 Heathrow Dr, Florence, AL

For more information, please call the school office at 256-767-7070 or email info@shoalschristian.org . To donate to SCS, click here: For enrollment information, click here:

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCVCI_0bbPaLZR00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Florence, AL 35630

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqJwQ_0bbPaLZR00

Brooks High School Cross Country Invitational

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 James M Spain Dr, Florence, AL

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Brooks High School Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Brooks in Florence AL. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIhyV_0bbPaLZR00

Florence - Lauderdale Farmers Market

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 451 Fairground Rd, Florence, AL

Season: Summer Fall Market Hours: May OctoberSaturdays, 6AM - 1PM June - September Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 6AM - 1PM Location: 451 Fairground Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwp90_0bbPaLZR00

The Falcon Experience/Your_System_2021

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 648 North Cherry Street, Florence, AL 35630

Your_System_2021 is designed to bring parents, administrators, and system leaders together. Lunch is included!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Florence Dispatch

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
146
Followers
196
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Scs#Al Season#Octobersaturdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy