Live events on the horizon in Waterloo

(WATERLOO, IA) Waterloo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waterloo:

Block Party - Church Row Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join us while we listen and dance to Windsong. This summer, the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center will partner with Hearst Center for the Arts, Waterloo Center for the Arts and Waterloo...

Hugging Tree Family Night Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Enrolled Hugging Tree families are invited to come over to play, drop off supplies, socialize, and ask questions. This is a come and go as you please event.

Fall Fest 2021 Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1501 E Orange Rd, Waterloo, IA

Join us for the event of the year! Enjoy live music from 10:00am – 12:00pm then a hypnotist from 12:00 – 1:00pm. See how high you can climb up the rock wall. Enjoy Domino’s and Chad’s Pizza...

Cedar Valley Farmers' Market Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3025 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - October, 2021 Tuesdays, 3:30PM - 6PM Location: Kimball Ridge W (behind Wells Fargo on Kimball Avenue and Your

Casey Klein Returns! Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 228 E 4th St, Waterloo, IA

We are excited to have Casey back on our stage! Show time 830pm. No cover!