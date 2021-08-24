Cancel
Rocky Mount, NC

Coming soon: Rocky Mount events

Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 7 days ago

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Rocky Mount has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rocky Mount area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EMqu_0bbPaEOM00

Sunday Evening Worship

Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

We invite you to join us each Sunday for a celebration of life, liberty and the love of God through worship and the word. Sunday Evening Worship 6:00 pm | Life Sanctuary (Service is interpreted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENEyT_0bbPaEOM00

NTBA Southeastern Showdown Powered by the SFM Network

Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

NTBA Southeastern Showdown Powered by the SFM Network details on Aug 28-29, 2021 at - Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46slL3_0bbPaEOM00

Music at the Mills: Stray Local

Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1151 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

For more information, click here Rocky Mount Mills and Davenport AutoPark have teamed up to offer a music series on Rocky Mount Mills\' campus providing space to bring a blanket, a chair, social...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MffBD_0bbPaEOM00

Celebration of life

Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4454 Dortches Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

Here is Walter Parrish’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021, at the age of 82, Walter Parrish of Battleboro, North Carolina...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKONZ_0bbPaEOM00

2021 Women's Leadership Conference

Rocky Mount, NC

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 285 NE Main St, Rocky Mount, NC

If you are ready to reconnect with like-minded women in business, make new connections, hear from a lineup of speakers at the top of their game, and support local women-owned business vendors...

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

