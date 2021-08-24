Cancel
Logan, UT

Live events coming up in Logan

Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 7 days ago

(LOGAN, UT) Live events are coming to Logan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Logan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FR6Xu_0bbPaCcu00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Logan, UT 84321

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJz1M_0bbPaCcu00

Vintage Market Days® of Northern Utah Fall Market

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 450 South 500 West, Logan, UT 84321

Vintage Market Days® returns to the Cache County Fairgrounds September 16-18!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJ49T_0bbPaCcu00

Postpartum Support Group

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 255 Main Street, Logan, UT 84321

A group for women in their first year postpartum navigating the transition to parenthood, changes in identity, mood , relationships and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyCe5_0bbPaCcu00

Exhibitions On View at Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 650 N 1100 E, Logan, UT

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art fosters engagement with modern and contemporary art to facilitate learning and promote dialogue about ideas important to the people of Utah and the mission...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3YK1_0bbPaCcu00

EDUCATION SPECIALIST - REFOCUS — Logan City School District

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 W Center St, Logan, UT

Applications are now being accepted for a Refocus Education Specialist for the remainder of the 20121-22 school year. The job of Refocus Education Specialist was established for the purpose/s of...

