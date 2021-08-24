Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Live events Casper — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 7 days ago

(CASPER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Casper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Casper area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ag2we_0bbPaArS00

Kerry Grombacher & Aspen Black Duo

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, both successful solo artists, have worked together as a duo since 2014.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWOLB_0bbPaArS00

Culmination

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Culmination: the highest or climactic point of something, especially attained after a long period of time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08v2hA_0bbPaArS00

George Winston

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 East 6th Street, Casper, WY 82601

Celebrated pianist George Winston released his 15th solo piano album, Restless Wind, via Dancing Cat Records/RCA Records on May 3, 2019.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iP5jJ_0bbPaArS00

Susan Powell & Sympatico

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 1451 Lisco Dr., Casper, WY 82601

Sympatico Percussion Group is Scott Herring, Joseph Krygier, Johnny Mendoza, Christopher Norton, and Susan Powell.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
83
Followers
201
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Casper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Winston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cat#Standup Comedy#Thu Nov 11#Wy 82601
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy