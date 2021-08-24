Live events Casper — what’s coming up

(CASPER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Casper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Casper area:

Kerry Grombacher & Aspen Black Duo Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, both successful solo artists, have worked together as a duo since 2014.

Culmination Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Culmination: the highest or climactic point of something, especially attained after a long period of time.

George Winston Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 East 6th Street, Casper, WY 82601

Celebrated pianist George Winston released his 15th solo piano album, Restless Wind, via Dancing Cat Records/RCA Records on May 3, 2019.

Susan Powell & Sympatico Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 1451 Lisco Dr., Casper, WY 82601

Sympatico Percussion Group is Scott Herring, Joseph Krygier, Johnny Mendoza, Christopher Norton, and Susan Powell.