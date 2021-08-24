Events on the Fairbanks calendar

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Fairbanks has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairbanks:

Fairbanks Arts Presents: Gazebo Nights Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK

From rock-and-roll to storytelling, enjoy a different performer each night of the week! These free performances take place 7 pm nightly at the Pioneer Park Gazebo, June-August, and are fun for the...

Denali Photo Guides - Denali Photo Excursion Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

#Take home awe-inspiring photographs of Alaska! Come discover and capture the unique beauty of the interior while receiving personalized photography instruction. With a maximum of 3 participants...

Denali Country Tundra Fall Colors and Northern Lights with Michael DeYoung Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Jump start your fall color photography season on this unique and intimate...



Ester Market Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Old Nenana Hwy, Fairbanks, AK

This event listing provided for the Ester community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!