Bismarck events coming soon

(BISMARCK, ND) Bismarck has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bismarck:

Rainbow Fish Musical Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Everybody loves the international bestseller and award-winning book, The Rainbow Fish, with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. Now you can bring the magical, colorful world of the...

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Bismarck, ND 58501

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

The Mindful Self Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 711 E Sweet Ave, Bismarck, ND

The Mindful Self Hosted By Harmony with Jessica Weisz. Event starts at Tue Aug 31 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Bismarck., Come and join us as we explore easy ways to beautify and care for...

Metal Bootcamp Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1605 Park Ave, Bismarck, ND

CALLING ALL METAL HEADS! By special request, I will be hosting a heavy metal class. This class will start off with a circle pit and we will hit some high intensity stations as we go, All to the...

Blues Jam: Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival Hosting at The Elks Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND

Blues Jam: Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival Hosting at The Elks at Bismarck/Mandan Elks Lodge #1199, 900 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND 58504, Bismarck, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 06:00...