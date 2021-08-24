Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck events coming soon

Posted by 
Bismarck News Watch
Bismarck News Watch
 7 days ago

(BISMARCK, ND) Bismarck has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bismarck:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcBEO_0bbPZyRX00

Rainbow Fish Musical

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Everybody loves the international bestseller and award-winning book, The Rainbow Fish, with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. Now you can bring the magical, colorful world of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JE1Ul_0bbPZyRX00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Bismarck, ND 58501

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ep0dg_0bbPZyRX00

The Mindful Self

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 711 E Sweet Ave, Bismarck, ND

The Mindful Self Hosted By Harmony with Jessica Weisz. Event starts at Tue Aug 31 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Bismarck., Come and join us as we explore easy ways to beautify and care for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFkuB_0bbPZyRX00

Metal Bootcamp

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1605 Park Ave, Bismarck, ND

CALLING ALL METAL HEADS! By special request, I will be hosting a heavy metal class. This class will start off with a circle pit and we will hit some high intensity stations as we go, All to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctqey_0bbPZyRX00

Blues Jam: Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival Hosting at The Elks

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND

Blues Jam: Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival Hosting at The Elks at Bismarck/Mandan Elks Lodge #1199, 900 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND 58504, Bismarck, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 06:00...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck, ND
71
Followers
198
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Join Us#Nd Rrb#Nd 58501#Nd Blues Jam#Nd 58504
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy