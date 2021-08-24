Coming soon: Yuba City events

(YUBA CITY, CA) Yuba City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuba City:

Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Yuba City, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 5 - October 17, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMLocation: Plumas and C Streets

Kuk Sool Won Turtle Tots August 2021 - Yuba City, CA 2021 Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City, CA

Description This activity is closed to further registration. This class is designed to introduce young children to martial arts in a fun, positive, high energy way. It will improve a child's...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Yuba City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Yuba City, CA 95991

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

AHA Healthcare Provider BLS Course Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

AHA Healthcare Provider BLS Course 2020 version… This is CPR for Healthcare Providers..This course is open to the public. This course is for anyone getting into the healthcare field 8 seats left...

VR Church Small Group Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 700 Washington Ave, Yuba City, CA

This is a time for Cornerstone VR Church and anyone interested to hang out, discuss the Bible, and pray for each other. No matter your belief in God we invite you to come, learn what the Bible...