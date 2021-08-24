Cancel
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton calendar: What's coming up

Binghamton Journal
 7 days ago

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Binghamton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Binghamton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMaD5_0bbPZwg500

The Boho Presents Raanan Hershberg & Adam Muller

Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 225 Water Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

Join us on the 11th of September for some much needed laughter at the funny side of Binghamton!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJdlM_0bbPZwg500

Homebrewed Comedy at Beer Thirty

Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 721 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13904

Homebrewed Comedy is coming to Beer Thirty in Binghamton on Saturday, Aug. 28. The show starts at 8 p.m., and it's completely free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kf2xK_0bbPZwg500

Enough is Enough - Take Control of Your Health vs. Health Controlling You!

Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 96 Castle Creek Road, Binghamton, NY 13901

Its time we all said Enough is Enough! Let us help you take control of your health instead of letting your health control you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkQDz_0bbPZwg500

Gordon Lightfoot 80 Years Strong Tour

Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 236 Washington St, Binghamton, NY 13901

Gordon Lightfoot 80 Years Strong Tour appearing at Broome County Forum Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdjyB_0bbPZwg500

Carolina Moonlight at Hitchin Post

Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1474 NY-7, Port Crane, NY

Carolina Moonlight is an American country music duo composed of members Jake Pomeroy and Craig Stanley. Forming out of the small town Great Bend, Pennsylvania, Carolina Moonlight is everything...

