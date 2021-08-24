Live events on the horizon in Rogers

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rogers:

IMPACTO DE LAS EMOCIONES En La Salud Y En La Productividad Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 210 West Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Prepárate para una experiencia que puede cambiar tu vida emocional, familiar, social y laboral **Seminario sera en español

Avenue Q Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 116 South 2nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Music, Lyrics and original content by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx. Book by Jeff Whitty. Directed by Ed McClure

SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 East Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Ballroom & Latin dance night! Everyone is welcome to enjoy a great dance class and social dancing. BYOB. At the best studio and club of NWA

*NEW Spirit Squad Auditions!!! Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4803 W Highland Knolls Rd #200, Rogers, AR

Prep camp for (3) days working on skills needed to audition for SOUL 2 SOLE Spirit Squad 2021 *** Auditions Aug. 31st ***

The Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3024 North 22nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Join us for the First Annual Miller McNeil Foundation Charity Golf Tournament!