Live events on the horizon in Rogers
(ROGERS, AR) Rogers is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rogers:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 210 West Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756
Prepárate para una experiencia que puede cambiar tu vida emocional, familiar, social y laboral **Seminario sera en español
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 116 South 2nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756
Music, Lyrics and original content by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx. Book by Jeff Whitty. Directed by Ed McClure
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 210 East Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756
Ballroom & Latin dance night! Everyone is welcome to enjoy a great dance class and social dancing. BYOB. At the best studio and club of NWA
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 4803 W Highland Knolls Rd #200, Rogers, AR
Prep camp for (3) days working on skills needed to audition for SOUL 2 SOLE Spirit Squad 2021 *** Auditions Aug. 31st ***
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 3024 North 22nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756
Join us for the First Annual Miller McNeil Foundation Charity Golf Tournament!
Comments / 0