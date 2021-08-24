Cancel
Rogers, AR

Live events on the horizon in Rogers

Rogers Voice
 7 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rogers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEEXd_0bbPZpV000

IMPACTO DE LAS EMOCIONES En La Salud Y En La Productividad

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 210 West Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Prepárate para una experiencia que puede cambiar tu vida emocional, familiar, social y laboral **Seminario sera en español

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdGrv_0bbPZpV000

Avenue Q

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 116 South 2nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Music, Lyrics and original content by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx. Book by Jeff Whitty. Directed by Ed McClure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kKu5_0bbPZpV000

SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 East Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Ballroom & Latin dance night! Everyone is welcome to enjoy a great dance class and social dancing. BYOB. At the best studio and club of NWA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473vj1_0bbPZpV000

*NEW Spirit Squad Auditions!!!

Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4803 W Highland Knolls Rd #200, Rogers, AR

Prep camp for (3) days working on skills needed to audition for SOUL 2 SOLE Spirit Squad 2021 *** Auditions Aug. 31st ***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfDUn_0bbPZpV000

The Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3024 North 22nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Join us for the First Annual Miller McNeil Foundation Charity Golf Tournament!

Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit events calendar

1. Detroit: Breathe + Brew ..a Pop Up Yoga Event; 2. Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK; 3. YO GOTTI -CMG FAMILY TAKEOVER (VIP PIT TICKETS ONLY)40 TICKETS REMAINING!; 4. LUZCID w/ MIZE, NotLö & Fryar - Garden Theater - Detroit, MI - 10/2/2021; 5. Block Printing Workshop;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn events coming up

1. RSVP: MOSCOT Music with Madelyn Pacquette; 2. DTBK Presents: Zumba with Dodge YMCA; 3. City Point Cirque; 4. Not Another Second: LGBT+ seniors share their stories - Art Exhibition; 5. SecretFormula Presents 90's Pop Sing-Along;
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a back-to-school event from 2-7 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Children can play games to win school supplies, have physicals, hair cuts and a meal and watch rapper Random Tanner in concert under a big tent in the street. — Clinton Area Showboat...
Rogers, ARnwaonline.com

Back And Better: Frisco Fest returns to downtown Rogers

Rogers' Frisco Fest is back this year -- and, says Downtown Rogers Inc. Executive Director Shey Bland, it just may be better than ever. This year's event will be the first to feature the newly renovated Railyard Park with a new stage, some splashy play areas and gathering and event spaces.
Salina, KSksal.com

Symphony Preparing Outdoor Shows

The Salina Symphony is planning to perform a couple of outdoor chamber concerts this fall. According to the symphony, patrons are invited to kick off the season at a Fall Outdoor Chamber Concert on Sun., Sept. 12, at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Outdoor Courtyard in Downtown Salina. Two identical concerts will be performed at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Theater & Dancetworivertimes.com

Theaters Announce It’s Show Time – Finally

Autumn traditionally brings about a new season of concerts, shows and plays. From Broadway to London’s West End to theaters everywhere, it’s time to cue the lights. After 18 months of virtual, outdoor and canceled performances, venues are opening their doors, dusting off the seats and welcoming back audiences to a new season of entertainment.
Theater & Dancebroadwaynews.com

Broadway League launches ‘This Is Broadway’ campaign

On Monday the Broadway League launched a new campaign to welcome audiences back to Broadway as productions reopen after 18 months of shutdown. The outreach campaign is marked with the release of the “This is Broadway” short film, narrated by Oprah Winfrey, celebrating Broadway’s history and return to the stage. The video features archival footage from 99 Broadway shows and includes 735 performers, according to a press release.
New York City, NYABC13 Houston

'This is Broadway' welcomes theater lovers back to Times Square

NEW YORK -- The Broadway League is launching "This is Broadway," a historic initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square following the industry's 18-month shutdown. "This is Broadway" is the result of unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, myriad behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback...
Musicfuncheap.com

Adrian West Band

“Acoustic rock that sounds like Paul Simon meets Dave Matthews.”. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: $10. Categories: In Person, Live Music. Venue: Ivy Room. Address:...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Festivalsouthernminn.com

Bridge Chamber Music Festival takes place Aug. 25-29

Bridge Chamber Music Festival presents the following performances at its annual August festival:. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25: Guest cellist Christine Lamprea at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Please wear masks for this indoor performance. 5 p.m. Aug. 27: Stone Arch Brass in Central Park behind the Weitz Center. Bring your lawn...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...

