Janesville, WI

Live events coming up in Janesville

Janesville News Watch
Janesville News Watch
 7 days ago

(JANESVILLE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Janesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Janesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DoQVm_0bbPZnym00

Josh Calhoun Concert

Janesville, WI

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2416 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI

We are incredibly excited to be hosting Josh Calhoun here at New Life Assembly of God for a concert on Friday, August 27th doors open at 6:00 pm and the show starts at 6:30 pm. There will be no...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWfGo_0bbPZnym00

Let Loose & Laugh

Janesville, WI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 408 South Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545

The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville will be hosting Comedian, Andy Beningo along with the JPAC's Comedy Improv Troupe at 7pm on October 9th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnryE_0bbPZnym00

Merlot Avenue: Live @ O’Riley - Conway’s

Janesville, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Merlot Avenue: Live @ O’Riley - Conway’s is on Facebook. To connect with Merlot Avenue: Live @ O’Riley - Conway’s, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwdzC_0bbPZnym00

Combo Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training in Janesville, WI

Janesville, WI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 S Main St, Janesville, WI

Combo LSSGB & LSSBB 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrlQp_0bbPZnym00

Job fair

Janesville, WI

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1900 Center Ave, Janesville, WI

Limited to 10 employers due to social distancing protocols. For more information, contact DWD Job Service Employment and training Specialist Lesley Luna at 608-901-5694 or...

Janesville News Watch

Janesville, WI
With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

