Utica calendar: Coming events

(UTICA, NY) Live events are coming to Utica.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Utica:

August 2021 JPC Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours "Rain or Shine" Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 26 Johnson Park, Utica, NY

What: August 2021 Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours Rain, or Shine Where: 1404 West Street, NY 13501 Contact: JPC Office 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at (315) 734-9608 Email...

Utica New York Comedy - The Big and Tall Comedy Tour Utica, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 649 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY 13501

Come out and grab a bunch of laughs as one of the funniest shows in comedy finally comes to Utica!

Syracuse Sports Association Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Kickball Format: span Co-ed. 10 players on the field. Up to 15 players can kick. Minimum of 3 girls. Subs can be used in the game. Locations: span Santaro Park , Syracuse Kickball Park Days of the...

Ken Marchione Exhibition Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 730 Broadway, Utica, NY

The public is invited to view the solo exhibition of painter and multimedia artist Ken Marchione. This solo exhibition is a collection of work produced between 2018 and 2021 and consists of a mix...

Beer & Wine Train | The Old Main Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 330 Main St Suite 102, Utica, NY

Purchase your tickets now for our Beer & Wine Train on August 27th with music from The Old Main! 🚂🍻🍷 Book Now at: https:// wbr span www.adirondackrr wbr span … span More