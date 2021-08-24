Marysville calendar: What's coming up

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Marysville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marysville:

PawsWithCause at Pints for Pitties Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 505 Cedar Ave a1, Marysville, WA

JOIN US at Fanny's Restaurant, in Marysville, for a fun happy hour of fundraising and pints for Three Little Pitties Rescue. TECHNICALLY this event is being hosted by Woody's Backdoor Brews...

Last Day of Summer Session 2021 — Marysville Performing Arts Centre Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 4101 78th Pl NE, Marysville, WA

Summer session classes conclude today! Have you signed up for fall yet?!

MEGA Sports Camp (grades K-5) Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5115 100th St NE, Marysville, WA

Kids will also enjoy upbeat rallies filled with energetic music, fun sports stories, and Bible stories that will help them discover character traits that can help them excel in sports and in life...

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 10200 Quil Ceda Boulevard, Tulalip Bay, WA 98271

Mark your calendars and join us for the Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market! With more than 100 vendors, a cash bar and an appearance from Santa!

JAM at Village Taphouse Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1204 3rd Street, Marysville, WA 98270

Jeremy Abbott and LJ return with thenm good vibes to get your party grooving