Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

Marysville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 7 days ago

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Marysville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marysville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIeqK_0bbPZjRs00

PawsWithCause at Pints for Pitties

Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 505 Cedar Ave a1, Marysville, WA

JOIN US at Fanny's Restaurant, in Marysville, for a fun happy hour of fundraising and pints for Three Little Pitties Rescue. TECHNICALLY this event is being hosted by Woody's Backdoor Brews...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4yUm_0bbPZjRs00

Last Day of Summer Session 2021 — Marysville Performing Arts Centre

Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 4101 78th Pl NE, Marysville, WA

Summer session classes conclude today! Have you signed up for fall yet?!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4m1c_0bbPZjRs00

MEGA Sports Camp (grades K-5)

Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5115 100th St NE, Marysville, WA

Kids will also enjoy upbeat rallies filled with energetic music, fun sports stories, and Bible stories that will help them discover character traits that can help them excel in sports and in life...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPxAH_0bbPZjRs00

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market

Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 10200 Quil Ceda Boulevard, Tulalip Bay, WA 98271

Mark your calendars and join us for the Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market! With more than 100 vendors, a cash bar and an appearance from Santa!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZt3Q_0bbPZjRs00

JAM at Village Taphouse

Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1204 3rd Street, Marysville, WA 98270

Jeremy Abbott and LJ return with thenm good vibes to get your party grooving

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marysville Journal

Marysville Journal

Marysville, WA
71
Followers
203
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
City
Marysville, WA
Marysville, WA
Government
City
Tulalip Bay, WA
Marysville, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Wa Summer#Wa Kids#Sun Dec 12#Lj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy