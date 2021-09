What is the matter with the Iowa City Community School District board? If school boards in Texas and Florida are brave enough to defy their fanatically anti-mask governors Abbott and DeSantis, why can’t a school board in a community like Iowa City defy the destructively anti-mask insanity of Gov. Reynolds? Do we have a school board of cowards who will let her blind desire to become the running mate of the next GOP candidate for president condemn all of our children to exposure to COVID, some getting it and some dying from it?