Meridian calendar: What's coming up

(MERIDIAN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Meridian calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

Maker Faire Meridian 2021 - Saturday Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th St, Meridian, MS 39301

This weekend Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum will join Maker Faires from around the world for the Greatest Show and Tell on Earth!

Volleyball @ Stringer (Events) - Clarkdale High School Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 7000 MS-145, Meridian, MS

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Clarkdale High School: Tuesday, August 24 at 5:30 PM

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

Adult Audio Engineer Workshop Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2155 Front St, Meridian, MS

Led by an audio engineer, this workshop will focus primarily on the mixing process. Class topics include proper channel setup, signal flow, busses, EQ, compression, effects, and much more! Adults...

Summerfest (Previously Meridian Day Festival) Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 23rd Avenue, Meridian, Meridian, MS

SummerFest 2021 previously known as Meridian Day Festival is a community event full of entertainment for everyone; music, corn hole toss competition, inflatables, kids activities, food, prize...