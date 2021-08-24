Coming soon: Winchester events
(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
Scott Kurt & Memphis 59 re-creates all your favorite hits from one of America's greatest songwriters of all time -- Tom Petty!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 598 North Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Paying It Forward: Hoops for Hope is a charity basketball game to raise money for the Evans Home and Hood Love in Winchester, VA.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
Amish cover band. Rock, rap, hip hop, country, reggaeton. You name it, they play it.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
From their spot-on violin & sax solos to their contagious, live-jam chemistry, enough cannot be said of this group’s ability to emulate DMB
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
Enjoy a great dinner plus an amazing show from Abby The Spoon Lady and stellar banjo player Dusty Whytis!
