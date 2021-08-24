Cancel
Winchester, VA

Coming soon: Winchester events

Posted by 
Winchester News Alert
 7 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3s6M_0bbPZe2F00

Tom Petty Tribute featuring Scott Kurt and Memphis 59

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Scott Kurt & Memphis 59 re-creates all your favorite hits from one of America's greatest songwriters of all time -- Tom Petty!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVQFO_0bbPZe2F00

Hoops for Hope Charity Event for Evans Home & Hood Love

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 598 North Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601

Paying It Forward: Hoops for Hope is a charity basketball game to raise money for the Evans Home and Hood Love in Winchester, VA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHvMD_0bbPZe2F00

The Amish Outlaws

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Amish cover band. Rock, rap, hip hop, country, reggaeton. You name it, they play it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qybVk_0bbPZe2F00

Crowded Streets - The Dave Matthews Band Experience

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

From their spot-on violin & sax solos to their contagious, live-jam chemistry, enough cannot be said of this group’s ability to emulate DMB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKWEW_0bbPZe2F00

Abby The Spoon Lady and Dusty Whytis - Dinner Show

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Enjoy a great dinner plus an amazing show from Abby The Spoon Lady and stellar banjo player Dusty Whytis!

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

