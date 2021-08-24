Coming soon: Winchester events

(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:

Tom Petty Tribute featuring Scott Kurt and Memphis 59 Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Scott Kurt & Memphis 59 re-creates all your favorite hits from one of America's greatest songwriters of all time -- Tom Petty!

Hoops for Hope Charity Event for Evans Home & Hood Love Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 598 North Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601

Paying It Forward: Hoops for Hope is a charity basketball game to raise money for the Evans Home and Hood Love in Winchester, VA.

The Amish Outlaws Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Amish cover band. Rock, rap, hip hop, country, reggaeton. You name it, they play it.

Crowded Streets - The Dave Matthews Band Experience Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

From their spot-on violin & sax solos to their contagious, live-jam chemistry, enough cannot be said of this group’s ability to emulate DMB

Abby The Spoon Lady and Dusty Whytis - Dinner Show Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Enjoy a great dinner plus an amazing show from Abby The Spoon Lady and stellar banjo player Dusty Whytis!