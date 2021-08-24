Live events on the horizon in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) Sanford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sanford:

HEART OF CAROLINA JAZZ ORCHESTRA Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 Carthage St, Sanford, NC

Sweet Megg is a New York City bred vocalist who performs a range of material steeped in the American traditions of jazz & blues. She is now based half in Nashville and half in Brooklyn where she...

Sanford Brush & Palette Club 56th Annual Art Show Sanford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 147 McIver Street, Sanford, NC 27330

The Sanford Brush & Palette Club is pleased to announce their 56th Annual Art Show.

Bradford Academy Boys Varsity Soccer @ Lee Christian Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 3220 Keller-Andrews Rd, Sanford, NC

The Lee Christian (Sanford, NC) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Bradford Academy (Mebane, NC) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 5p.

Women’s Only Basic Pistol Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Women’s Only Basic Pistol class introduces students to the knowledge, skills and attitude necessary for owning and using a pistol safely. Topics discussed -Types of firearms -Choosing the right...

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1606 Westover Dr, Sanford, NC

The New Shooter Handgun course is a 3 hour course is designed for someone who has no experience with a handgun and would like to learn the basics of shooting and maintenance. You will learn all...