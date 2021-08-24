Live events coming up in Salisbury

Cancel
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Salisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Shwd5_0bbPZWvJ00

Cartoon Christmas Trio

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

The trio performs every song from the Peanuts Christmas Cartoon, using the exact instrumentation that Guaraldi originally composed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4vUS_0bbPZWvJ00

"Broadway Showstoppers" with Terry Barber & Grace Field

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

All your favorite Broadway tunes with Terry Barber & Grace Field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kj3Wo_0bbPZWvJ00

Back To School Tie-Dye Bash

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1101 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801

Welcome back Seagulls!! Come out to the Tie-Dye Bash event for an evening of fun with the Caribbean Student Association!!

ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

