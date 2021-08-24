Live events coming up in Salisbury
(SALISBURY, MD) Salisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM
Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801
The trio performs every song from the Peanuts Christmas Cartoon, using the exact instrumentation that Guaraldi originally composed!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801
All your favorite Broadway tunes with Terry Barber & Grace Field
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 1101 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801
Welcome back Seagulls!! Come out to the Tie-Dye Bash event for an evening of fun with the Caribbean Student Association!!
