Live events coming up in Salisbury

(SALISBURY, MD) Salisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:

Cartoon Christmas Trio Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

The trio performs every song from the Peanuts Christmas Cartoon, using the exact instrumentation that Guaraldi originally composed!

"Broadway Showstoppers" with Terry Barber & Grace Field Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

All your favorite Broadway tunes with Terry Barber & Grace Field

Back To School Tie-Dye Bash Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1101 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801

Welcome back Seagulls!! Come out to the Tie-Dye Bash event for an evening of fun with the Caribbean Student Association!!