Events on the Joplin calendar

(JOPLIN, MO) Live events are coming to Joplin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joplin:

Saturday Swap n' Shop Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1204 S Main St, Joplin, MO

SWAP MEET TIME! As ususal Fill your vehicle and pick a parking spot to start wheelin and dealin. Or come shop and find the perfect gift, or that grail you've been hunting!

Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit Joplin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1850 South Maiden Lane, Joplin, MO 64801

The Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit brings together innovative thinkers who leverage technology to overcome barriers.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Joplin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Joplin, MO 64801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

8/28- Paint Your Pet Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 223 W 3rd St, Joplin, MO

Get to know your creative side as you follow along with our talented artist to create your interpretation of our featured painting.

Gather up your friends, and family, co-workers, or spend some...

Afternoon Walk-In COVID Shot Clinic @ Joplin Health Department Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 321 E 4th St, Joplin, MO

#COVID19 shots available on Tuesday, 8-31-21 from 1:30pm to 4:00pm at the Joplin Health Department, 321 E 4th St in Joplin. This is a walk-in shot clinic offering Moderna for adults 18 and up...