The Friendly Toast opens in Danvers on Tuesday, representing the third location in Massachusetts

By Michael Bonner
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
The Friendly Toast opened its third location in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The restaurant known for serving an all-day brunch menu opened in Danvers at the Liberty Tree Mall joining spots in Boston and Burlington. The location in Danvers features a 4,500-square-foot restaurant that can accommodate 150 guests and 35 more...

