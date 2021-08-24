Events on the Rome calendar

(ROME, GA) Rome is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rome:

Trivia Thursday on The Moon Roof of Harvest Moon Rome, GA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 234 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161

Thursday Trivia Night on The Moon Roof of Harvest Moon Cafe

AUDITIONS - Frozen JR at Rome Little Theatre Rome, GA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 530 Broad St, Rome, GA

Rome Little Theatre presents FROZEN JR Auditions: August 23 & 24, 2021 Callbacks: August 25, 2021 by invitation Rehearsal Period: September - December 2021 Show Dates: December 3-12, 2021 School...

Anger Management Group Rome, GA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 306 Shorter Ave NW, Rome, GA

A licensed therapist will walk participants through a series of 10 classes to acquire anger management strategies. Equipped with these new strategies, participants can work to reduce aggressive...

The Marvelous Wonderettes Rome, GA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 530 Broad St, Rome, GA

We open our 2021-22 season with the smash Off-Broadway hit The Marvelous Wonderettes that takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy...

Callaway Fitting Experience Rome, GA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Increase your distance and accuracy by trying the newest equipment from Callaway Golf and a chance to win FREE golf. Includes range balls at Launchbox for one hour and fitting tips by Ken Bishop...