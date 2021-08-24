Cancel
Missoula, MT

Missoula events calendar

Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 7 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) Live events are coming to Missoula.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Missoula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g5ta_0bbPZG2v00

Boo Hoo --- Yahoo! Coffee / Tea

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 1220 Pineview Dr, Missoula, MT

After you say goodbye to your Rattlesnake Elementary Student, please join us in the School Garden to socialize and enjoy coffee and tea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnP0B_0bbPZG2v00

Michael Glatzmaier - I Make Stuff Up

Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 732 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT 59801

Michael Glatzmaier performs improvised musical comedy where every song is created on the spot based on audience suggestion and interaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETuaJ_0bbPZG2v00

Ro Myra + Special Guests | Debut Album Release Party

Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 732 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT 59801

Cmon out to celebrate Ro Myra's debut album release. This will be an incredible experience of original songs & special guests. Drinks on us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IERl_0bbPZG2v00

Global Wine Mixer

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Join us at the Barn at the Ranch Club for a Global Wine Mixer! Wednesday, July 28th 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 8500 Mullan Road Missoula, MT 59808 $35 per person Enjoy 6 wine tastings from around the world...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rbad_0bbPZG2v00

Gilda House w/ Emzee and Silas

Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 2901 Brooks, Missoula, MT 59801

Gilda House live at the Giggle Box with support from Emzee and Silas

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy