Missoula events calendar
(MISSOULA, MT) Live events are coming to Missoula.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Missoula:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 AM
Address: 1220 Pineview Dr, Missoula, MT
After you say goodbye to your Rattlesnake Elementary Student, please join us in the School Garden to socialize and enjoy coffee and tea.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 732 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT 59801
Michael Glatzmaier performs improvised musical comedy where every song is created on the spot based on audience suggestion and interaction.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 732 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT 59801
Cmon out to celebrate Ro Myra's debut album release. This will be an incredible experience of original songs & special guests. Drinks on us.
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Join us at the Barn at the Ranch Club for a Global Wine Mixer! Wednesday, July 28th 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 8500 Mullan Road Missoula, MT 59808 $35 per person Enjoy 6 wine tastings from around the world...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 2901 Brooks, Missoula, MT 59801
Gilda House live at the Giggle Box with support from Emzee and Silas
