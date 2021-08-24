Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila offers new date-night destination in Berea (photos)
BEREA, Ohio -- In a year with few parties and celebrations, Berea restaurateurs Katie and Kenny Kuhn made the decision to nix their party room. The room, located next door to their restaurant Suds Maguire’s, previously hosted private events -- like birthday parties, graduations and showers. Now, it’s become its own concept: Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila, located at 1282 W. Bagley Road.www.cleveland.com
