Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, OH

Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila offers new date-night destination in Berea (photos)

Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEREA, Ohio -- In a year with few parties and celebrations, Berea restaurateurs Katie and Kenny Kuhn made the decision to nix their party room. The room, located next door to their restaurant Suds Maguire’s, previously hosted private events -- like birthday parties, graduations and showers. Now, it’s become its own concept: Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila, located at 1282 W. Bagley Road.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
48K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berea, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Rocky River, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Berea, OH
Berea, OH
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Parties#Food Drink#Mexican#Vip Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, restaurant reviews, Timber Kitchen & Social, Fahrenheit make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winking Lizard, restaurant reviews, Timber Kitchen & Social and Fahrenheit all make our 5-minute food and drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Winking Lizard Tavern has closed its Gateway location in downtown Cleveland because of staffing shortages. The nearby Galleria remains open. Here’s a look at the decision to close the restaurant, which is right by Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field: About Winking Lizard closing the Gateway restaurant.
Parma, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Parma’s Companion Pets of Cleveland helping keep families and pets together during tough economic times

PARMA, Ohio -- Economic uncertainty during the pandemic has forced residents to often make tough choices regarding whether or not to keep family pets. Hoping to keep animals with their owners is Parma-based Companion Pets of Cleveland, which provides pet food, cat litter and other basic supplies through a pet food pantry, as well as even assist in subsidizing veterinarian costs.
MusicPosted by
Cleveland.com

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ leads this week’s online concerts

With her tour scuttled until next year, Billie Eilish set up at an empty Hollywood Bowl for “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” debuting Friday, Sept. 3 on Disney+. The stylish 65-minute show features Eilish performing every song from her chart-topping new album “Happier Than Ever” accompanied on some by her brother Finneas and drummer Andrew Marshall on some tracks, and others by the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra, the Los Angeles Children’s Choir and others -- with animated sequences because it’s, well, Disney.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Better late than never: Eric Foster

ATLANTA - There’s something I have to tell you. Something that has been weighing on me. Something that I know will likely disappoint and possibly anger some of you. This column, which I have been privileged to write, is a space where I have been committed to sharing my truth. Good. Bad. Ugly. Right. Wrong. However, I feel like lately I have not quite met that standard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy