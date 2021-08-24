Cancel
Sioux City, IA

Coming soon: Sioux City events

Posted by 
Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 7 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sioux City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cy2au_0bbPZBdI00

Veterans + First Responder Daily Benefits

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 3rd St, Sioux City, IA

Honoring those who have served. Continue Reading Veterans + First Responder Daily Benefits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXYpP_0bbPZBdI00

Evening Campfire

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Friday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. for Music Around the Campfire. Bring your family and friends to celebrate a great summer of activities while we enjoy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3VG3_0bbPZBdI00

Paranormal Cirque at Southern Hills Mall

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 4400 Sergeant Rd Ste 317, Sioux City, IA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8KdY_0bbPZBdI00

Sioux City Cars and Coffee

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 5858 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City, IA

2021 Cars and Coffee! Located in the Fleet Farm parking lot, Host- Midwest Euro Club will be giving away free HIGH GROUND coffee, and donuts, so come early! We've got a handful of prizes to give...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5iBz_0bbPZBdI00

The Patio at Main + Abbey

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 3rd St, Sioux City, IA

Sit + Sit with us: The Patio at Main + Abbey is now open! Continue Reading The Patio at Main + Abbey

