Johnstown calendar: Coming events

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Johnstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Johnstown:

Live at B&L Wine Cellars BonAir Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 316 Shiloh St, Johnstown, PA

Live at B&L Wine Cellars BonAir at B & L Wine Cellars - Bon Air, 316 Shiloh St, Johnstown, PA 15902, Johnstown, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

FREE Movie Night! "Letters to God" Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 576 Vine St, Johnstown, PA

Doors open at 5:45pm & the movie starts at 6:00pm Free entry and movie! Snacks, hot dogs, and water for sale. All proceeds go to World Services. All children must have a parent/ wbr span guardian...

Million Mastery; How to Build A Million Dollar Brand Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 Market St, Johnstown, PA

Millionaire Mastery Business & Marketing Masterclass Featuring Tiana Von Johnson For seasoned and aspiring entrepreneurs in any industry!

Art Walk in the Park Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 998 Luzerne St, Johnstown, PA

Art Walk in the Park is a community event to be held in Stackhouse Park located in Westmont, PA. The event will showcase the work of artists and crafters. The musical group, The Wednesdays will be...

Reserve Repack / Engine Class Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 Washington St #2, Johnstown, PA

Let's toss those reserves and get them repacked! Cost is $100. Bring your Paramotor and we will hang in the simulator and practice throwing your reserve. We will have classroom time on reserve...