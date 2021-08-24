Cancel
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown calendar: Coming events

Johnstown Digest
Johnstown Digest
 7 days ago

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Johnstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Johnstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMTrc_0bbPZ9x500

Live at B&L Wine Cellars BonAir

Johnstown, PA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 316 Shiloh St, Johnstown, PA

Live at B&L Wine Cellars BonAir at B & L Wine Cellars - Bon Air, 316 Shiloh St, Johnstown, PA 15902, Johnstown, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PISa_0bbPZ9x500

FREE Movie Night! "Letters to God"

Johnstown, PA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 576 Vine St, Johnstown, PA

Doors open at 5:45pm & the movie starts at 6:00pm Free entry and movie! Snacks, hot dogs, and water for sale. All proceeds go to World Services. All children must have a parent/ wbr span guardian...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd1vB_0bbPZ9x500

Million Mastery; How to Build A Million Dollar Brand

Johnstown, PA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 Market St, Johnstown, PA

Millionaire Mastery Business & Marketing Masterclass Featuring Tiana Von Johnson For seasoned and aspiring entrepreneurs in any industry!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDPrS_0bbPZ9x500

Art Walk in the Park

Johnstown, PA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 998 Luzerne St, Johnstown, PA

Art Walk in the Park is a community event to be held in Stackhouse Park located in Westmont, PA. The event will showcase the work of artists and crafters. The musical group, The Wednesdays will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2catjk_0bbPZ9x500

Reserve Repack / Engine Class

Johnstown, PA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 Washington St #2, Johnstown, PA

Let's toss those reserves and get them repacked! Cost is $100. Bring your Paramotor and we will hang in the simulator and practice throwing your reserve. We will have classroom time on reserve...

Johnstown Digest

Johnstown Digest

Johnstown, PA
75
Followers
196
Post
10K+
Views
