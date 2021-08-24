Live events Newnan — what’s coming up

(NEWNAN, GA) Live events are lining up on the Newnan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newnan:

Gentle Yoga — Newnan Carnegie Library Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 1 Lagrange St, Newnan, GA

Join the Newnan Carnegie Library, The Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation, and Piedmont Fitness for an Exercise is Medicine class! Work up a sweat and feel good with our trained instructor! We...

Recycling Event / Stream Cleanup (Newnan) Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

All Keep Newnan Beautiful Events (KNB) are held behind Newnan City Hall (25 LaGrange Street) in downtown Newnan. Most events are from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Please call our office (678-673-5505...

WALLL WEEKEND - 12 STEP WORKSHOP Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 8 Elm Street, Newnan, GA 30263

A Big Book Weekend study, a journey through the 12 Steps.

MIXTAPE - The Soundtrack of the 80s Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 25 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

THE SOUNDTRACK OF THE 80s 'The biggest hits of the 80s, performed the way your remember them'

REBOOT - REZOOM - REFOCUS - Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 29 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

This is a make and take class and includes 2 roller blends that you make and take home with you. Learn to REBOOT-REZOOM-REFOCUS!!