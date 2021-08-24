Bloomington calendar: What's coming up

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Live events are coming to Bloomington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomington area:

Morning Yoga at the Museum Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 200 N Main St, Bloomington, IL

Join Carle Health & Fitness Instructor David Vale in Downtown Bloomington on the lawn of the McLean County Museum of History for an invigorating morning yoga class. This practice will help us...

Euchre Club Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

If you're new to the group, please email Matt Lollar -- lollarmatt@hotmail.com -- to request the link to this month's SignUp Genius scheduler. The "regulars" should have already received an email...

St. Paul Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 209 E Washington St #1, Bloomington, IL

St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Jeremie Albino at Castle Theatre at 2021-08-28

Pete the Cat Seek & Find Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 E Olive St, Bloomington, IL

Tuesday, August 3-30 Pete the Cat Seek & Find • Children’s Department • During all the Library’s open hours Seek and find 4 pictures of Pete the Cat in the Children's Department at Bloomington...

Laracon Viewing Party Bloomington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 1304 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701

Come hang out with other developers from around the midwest as we watch Laracon Online on September 1st, 2021.