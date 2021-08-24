Cancel
Houma, LA

Houma calendar: What's coming up

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 7 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Houma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IawY_0bbPZ6Iu00

Casie & Jonny at The Balcony

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 7834 W Main St, Houma, LA

Casie & Jonny at The Balcony at The Balcony, 7834 Main Street, Houma, LA 70360, Houma, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EFgn_0bbPZ6Iu00

Cajun Farmers Market

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Naquin St, Houma, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 6pm Location: Naquin Street and Martin L. King Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAIpn_0bbPZ6Iu00

Art After Dark V.I.Preview Gala

Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1309 Bayou Black Drive, Houma, LA 70360

Kick off a fabulous weekend of art with special guest Burton Gilliam (Blazing Saddles) along with musical guest Billy Stark and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXeCW_0bbPZ6Iu00

Intro to the Cricut

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 151 Library Dr, Houma, LA

Learn how to operate the Cricut cutting and make your own designs with other craft enthusiasts.(6 Person Limit) Registration RequiredContact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUuFm_0bbPZ6Iu00

No Posers - $5 Cover

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA

No Posers - $5 Cover at On The Canal Bar, 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA 70360, Houma, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm

