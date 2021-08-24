Houma calendar: What's coming up

(HOUMA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Houma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houma:

Casie & Jonny at The Balcony Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 7834 W Main St, Houma, LA

Cajun Farmers Market Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Naquin St, Houma, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 6pm Location: Naquin Street and Martin L. King Boulevard

Art After Dark V.I.Preview Gala Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1309 Bayou Black Drive, Houma, LA 70360

Kick off a fabulous weekend of art with special guest Burton Gilliam (Blazing Saddles) along with musical guest Billy Stark and friends.

Intro to the Cricut Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 151 Library Dr, Houma, LA

Learn how to operate the Cricut cutting and make your own designs with other craft enthusiasts.(6 Person Limit) Registration RequiredContact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2)

No Posers - $5 Cover Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA

