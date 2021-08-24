Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Saint Cloud calendar: Coming events

St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 7 days ago

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are coming to Saint Cloud.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Cloud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j34c0_0bbPZ3ej00

Banquet for Recovery

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3333 West Division Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Our annual Banquet for Recovery will be held on September 22, 2021 from 5:30-8:00 pm. We will honor members of the recovery community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cftAu_0bbPZ3ej00

Senior Discount Day

Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN

Senior Discount Day every Tuesday 10am - 5pm! Seniors 55 and over receive 1/2 off range time and 1/2 off gun rentals.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vgp9l_0bbPZ3ej00

LionCon 2021: Villainous Intrigue

Waite Park, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387

At this years LionCon we are putting villains and anti-heroes in the spot light. This years theme come with it own separate cosplay contest.

