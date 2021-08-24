Cancel
Huntington, WV

Huntington events calendar

Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 7 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Huntington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huntington:

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Huntington

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT229, Huntington, WV 25701

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Drag Me To Brunch

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Caldwell Road, Huntington, WV 25701

We are very excited to be hosting another Drag Me To Brunch event at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 11am, show starts at 12pm!

Bumpin Uglies w/ Beggars Clan

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The trajectory of Bumpin Uglies started over a decade ago, making music with friends, playing backyard parties and anywhere else they could get a gig. For Brandon Hardesty, lead vocals and guitar...

Cheesemaking 101 for Beginners

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 555 14th St W, Huntington, WV

Cheesemaking 101 for Beginners Date: Sunday, August 29 Time: 1–3:30 p.m. Cost: $40 (Class is limited to 8 attendees) *Tickets are non-refundable but transferable Class Description: This is the...

Fly In Festival: Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 6090 Kyle Ln, Huntington, WV

IBMA's 6-Time Male Vocalist of the Year! You may also like the following events from East Public Relations : Next Friday, 20th August, 04:00 pm, Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival in Gettysburg This...

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

