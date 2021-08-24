Cancel
Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro events coming soon

Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Live events are coming to Goldsboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Goldsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guMBM_0bbPYxfR00

Volunteer Fair

Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3114 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC

Looking to share your time and talents? Come learn about Wayne County nonprofits and find out how you can get connected to a rewarding volunteer opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bj70u_0bbPYxfR00

Perspective

Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 332 Arrington Bridge Rd, Goldsboro, NC

Youth meeting to start off the school year for grades 7-12. Awesome giveaways, fun time, relevant Bible message!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AI1rK_0bbPYxfR00

Storytime

Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us for Storytime at the Library! Location Base Library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPU9r_0bbPYxfR00

Summer Smoothie Samples Workshop

Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

This workshop will teach the community how to make healthy smoothies used to combat diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc and promote overall wellness. Also check out other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWtpo_0bbPYxfR00

Donut run

Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 402 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC

Donut run at Eyemart Express, 402 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC 27534, Goldsboro, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro, NC
