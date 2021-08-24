Live events on the horizon in Anderson

(ANDERSON, IN) Live events are coming to Anderson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Anderson:

Black Book in the Park Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1135 Meridian St, Anderson, IN

Join the Geek Public Radio crew, along with Rutledge productions as we have a screening party for our new feature film "The Black Book". We will be having a Cornhole Tournament, Live Music from...

Basic TB validation skills course Anderson, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1416 Lincoln St. Suite 1, Anderson, IN 46016

Instructor skills validation class. Students in the course should have completed the Online Basic TB validation course from the ISDH.

Tesla Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1124 Meridian St, Anderson, IN

Check out Tesla at Paramount Theatre in Anderson on August 24, 2021 and get detailed info for the event - tickets, photos, video and reviews.

APA’s August Board Meeting Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 W 29th St, Anderson, IN

The Anderson Prep Academy (Anderson, IN) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Central Christian Academy (Indianapolis, IN) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 7p.

farmer’s Market Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for our Farmer’s Market! Now taking applications through August 20th for a spot at the vendor market. Vendors contact Mattie.growcery@gmail.com