Dothan, AL

What's up Dothan: Local events calendar

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 7 days ago

(DOTHAN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Dothan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dothan:

DAYP Eats - Blue Plate Restaurant (Southside)

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1975 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL

Please join us for our weekly DAYP Eats! This week, we will be at Blue Plate Restaurant (Southside location) in Dothan, Alabama. Be sure to use the hashtag #DAYPeats to show your support!

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Dothan

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT332, Dothan, AL 36301

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Going for the Gold

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 Recreation Rd, Dothan, AL

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month in the United States. Gold ribbons symbolize Childhood Cancer Awareness. This year the Dothan Fire Department is working to bring local attention to...

Domestic Violence Awareness First Annual

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This will be a life changing event. You will hear speakers in whom have survived domestic violence. About this Event This is an event you DO NOT want to miss. At this event you will enjoy a...

Wiregrass Farmers Market

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 126 Museum Ave, Dothan, AL

Season:Summer Market Hours: June - AugustTuesdays, Fridays, 7am - 12pm Location:1699 Ross Clark Circle

