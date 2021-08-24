Leesburg events coming soon
(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are coming to Leesburg.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leesburg:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1605 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175
Enjoy a welcome cocktail as you learn how to stir, shake, and muddle. Your ticket includes a welcome drink and snacks.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 14 Loudoun, Leesburg, VA 20175
The music festival showcasing the Nations Capital region's top original music.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 19201 Compass Creek Parkway, Leesburg, VA 20175
Join us at Lu's Bar for an evening of comedy from some of the most talented DMV comedians. The flyer is real, the show is free.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 11 South King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175
2nd Annual Fundraising Ride for The Horsepower Equine Assisted Learning (HEAL) Foundation
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 8 South Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175
Reserve your spot to park at Loudoun Cares for Leesburg 1st Friday at our Park and Party!
