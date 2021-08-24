Cancel
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg events coming soon

Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 7 days ago

(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are coming to Leesburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leesburg:

The Conche presents: Art of Cocktail Making with Master Mixologist 8/27

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1605 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Enjoy a welcome cocktail as you learn how to stir, shake, and muddle. Your ticket includes a welcome drink and snacks.

Crossroads Music Festival

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 14 Loudoun, Leesburg, VA 20175

The music festival showcasing the Nations Capital region's top original music.

Stand Up at Lu's

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 19201 Compass Creek Parkway, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join us at Lu's Bar for an evening of comedy from some of the most talented DMV comedians. The flyer is real, the show is free.

2nd Annual Henry's HEAL Ride

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11 South King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

2nd Annual Fundraising Ride for The Horsepower Equine Assisted Learning (HEAL) Foundation

Park and Party 1st Friday Leesburg

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 8 South Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Reserve your spot to park at Loudoun Cares for Leesburg 1st Friday at our Park and Party!

