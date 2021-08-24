Events on the College Station calendar

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Live events are lining up on the College Station calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around College Station:

Ladies Who Lunch College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 143 Century Square Dr Suite 110, College Station, TX

Ladies Who Lunch August 25 | 11:30 am-1:00 pm | Sweet Paris Creperie Come eat lunch with us! Christ UMC Women's Ministry has a monthly " … More

August Meeting College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Kleberg Center, Suite 101, 2472 TAMU, 474 Olsen Blvd., College Station, TX

August Meeting at Texas A&M University Poultry Science, 101 Kleberg Center, College Station, TX 77843, College Station, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 12:00 pm

Tailgating with the Tide at Texas A&M College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 797 Olsen Boulevard, College Station, TX 77840

Join us for Tailgating with the Tide at Texas A&M's Student Recreation Center, overlooking Kyle Field!

Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers @ Stage 12 (Brookshire Bros College Station) College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 455 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX 77840

Join us for the Brookshire Brothers Birthday Bash, featuring Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers at Stage 12 on Thursday, October 7th!

Corey Kent College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1015 Colgate Dr, College Station, TX

Cody Johnson presents Aggie's Back to School Bash with Cody Johnson and Friends! on Saturday, August 28 2021 at 6:00pm, Wolf Pen Creek, College Station, TX