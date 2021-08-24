Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint George, UT

St George events coming up

Posted by 
St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 7 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) St George is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in St George:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZYlD_0bbPYf1b00

Pedego Palooza - St. George, UT

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1091 North Bluff Street, #Suite 1001, St. George, UT 84770

A Pedego Palooza is a customer appreciation party hosted by a local Pedego store. The festivities are free for registered Pedego Owners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTCbN_0bbPYf1b00

Walk to End Alzheimer's St. George, Utah

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 175 E 200 N, St George, UT 84770

We are planning for an in-person event on Oct. 23. Grab your purple gear and join us for a truly memorable event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4VH3_0bbPYf1b00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q94PP_0bbPYf1b00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19w8v8_0bbPYf1b00

2nd Annual Dixie BBQ Showdown Backyard Competition

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 180 North 300 East, St. George, UT 84770

Backyard BBQ Competition @ BBQ Pit Stop of St. George. Meats will be Pork Ribs & Chicken. Profits donated to a local charity!

Learn More

Comments / 0

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
80
Followers
201
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
Local
Saint George, UT Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Live Events#Pedego Owners#Pork Ribs Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

St. George to host the ‘unicorn of events’ when Ironman 70.3 World Championship comes to town

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Thousands of elite triathletes will bring their dreams to life when the Ironman 70.3 World Championship comes to Southern Utah. The event in St. George on Sept. 18 will bring together top professional and age-group competitors from across the Americas and many other countries, testing their swimming, biking and running abilities on one of the toughest and most exhilarating triathlon race courses in the world.
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Utah Stateutahstories.com

Utah Snowbird Oktoberfest 2021

Good news: Utah’s original Oktoberfest is back for 2021. Snowbird Resort’s annual Oktoberfest celebration dates back to 1972 and it’s a great place to enjoy a wide range of German-style beers as well as many others. According to the food and beverage team at Snowbird, “The annual festival includes a...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Politicsburlington-record.com

Pioneer Days to highlight history and fun

Once again history and fun go hand in hand as Old Town will host its fifth annual Pioneer Days Saturday, Aug. 21. Get a glimpse of how life used to be as the event features gunfights, horse drawn wagon rides, lots of delicious cowboy vittles and more. Oh, yeah, there’s also some great music to wrap up the day from Mickey & the Motorcars.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
FestivalGrand Haven Tribune

St. Patrick-St. Anthony Summer Festival returns

The annual St. Patrick-St. Anthony Summer Festival is taking place this weekend. The event began Friday with a community garage sale and a sale to support the church’s Haiti missions. The sales continue today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Musictheprp.com

Volumes, Varials, UnityTX & Kingsmen Announce Fall Tour

Volumes have announced a fall headlining tour with Varials, UnityTX and Kingsmen opening. Tickets for the trek will be available this Friday, August 13th at 10:00am local time. 10/19 Mesa, AZ – Nile Basement. 10/20 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad. 10/22 Dallas, TX – Club Dada. 10/23 Houston, TX – White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy