St George events coming up

(ST GEORGE, UT) St George is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in St George:

Pedego Palooza - St. George, UT Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1091 North Bluff Street, #Suite 1001, St. George, UT 84770

A Pedego Palooza is a customer appreciation party hosted by a local Pedego store. The festivities are free for registered Pedego Owners.

Walk to End Alzheimer's St. George, Utah Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 175 E 200 N, St George, UT 84770

We are planning for an in-person event on Oct. 23. Grab your purple gear and join us for a truly memorable event.

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

2nd Annual Dixie BBQ Showdown Backyard Competition Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 180 North 300 East, St. George, UT 84770

Backyard BBQ Competition @ BBQ Pit Stop of St. George. Meats will be Pork Ribs & Chicken. Profits donated to a local charity!