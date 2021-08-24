Live events Jonesboro — what’s coming up
(JONESBORO, AR) Jonesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jonesboro:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1845 Grant Ave, Jonesboro, AR
INDOOR Rummage Sale! at Studio 32, 1847 Grant Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401, Jonesboro, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to 02:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 401 West Huntington Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Fight cancer and have fun! Tailgate Olympics is hosted by YPACS of NEA to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2416 S Madison St, Jonesboro, AR 72401
We teach you the correct way t help someone in a medical emergency, get certified today with either layperson training or medical provider.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 217 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Come volunteer on the Newsboys Step Into the Light tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!
