Jonesboro, AR

Live events Jonesboro — what’s coming up

Jonesboro News Alert
Jonesboro News Alert
 7 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) Jonesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jonesboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSepl_0bbPYdG900

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jonesboro, AR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GChTC_0bbPYdG900

INDOOR Rummage Sale!

Jonesboro, AR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1845 Grant Ave, Jonesboro, AR

INDOOR Rummage Sale! at Studio 32, 1847 Grant Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401, Jonesboro, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAvaJ_0bbPYdG900

Tailgate Olympics

Jonesboro, AR

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 West Huntington Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Fight cancer and have fun! Tailgate Olympics is hosted by YPACS of NEA to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Learn More

Red Cross CPR/First Aid/aed certification for adult, children and infants

Jonesboro, AR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2416 S Madison St, Jonesboro, AR 72401

We teach you the correct way t help someone in a medical emergency, get certified today with either layperson training or medical provider.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQYrt_0bbPYdG900

Newsboys - ChildFund Volunteers - Jonesboro, AR

Jonesboro, AR

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 217 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Come volunteer on the Newsboys Step Into the Light tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Learn More

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
