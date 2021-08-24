Coming soon: Gulfport events

(GULFPORT, MS) Live events are lining up on the Gulfport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gulfport area:

Understanding RFPs & Grant Opportunities: Where to Find the Money & How to Get the Money Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 11975 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS

This training is for anyone involved in grant writing or project proposals. It will help you understand the Request for Proposal (RFP) process, how to determine if you should apply, provide tips...

Inaugural End of Summer Beach Party Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: U.S. 90, Gulfport, MS 39501

Join us for some fun and relaxation on the beach!

24 / 7 DAD Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Gulfport, MS

24/7 Dad is a fathering education program designed by the National Fatherhood Initiative to help all Dads to be the best they can. Sessions are offered at FFSC on Mondays and Wednesdays through an...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Gulfport Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Gulfport, MS 39501

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Exotic Animal Day Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 522 Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS

Local animal rescue Whisper of Hope will be back with us all day August 29. Get to know their menagerie of animals from turtles and a crow to a pygmy owl. Event is held in Building 2 of MCMRM and...