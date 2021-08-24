Live events coming up in Eau Claire

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Eau Claire has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eau Claire area:

Aerial Hammock 1 Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Aerial Hammocks are sometimes used for therapeutic purposes in aerial yoga classes. However, in this class we will focus on the more dynamic and performance related moves that can be done in the...

Live Webinar Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2510 Alpine Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Modern Life Insurance Illustrations: Legitimate Uses, Questionable Practices, and Practical Alternatives Live Webinar August 31, 2021

ECCT Auditions- "Evil Dead" Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1814 N Oxford Ave, Eau Claire, WI

It's the classic tale of five college students who go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and unleash an evil force. Based on the 80's cult films. Complete audition details at ecct.org- click on...

Express Pros Annual Cookout! Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

🔥 GET FIRED UP! 🔥 Join us Tuesday Aug. 24th from 11am to 1pm for our Annual Express Pros Grillin' n' Chillin' Cookout! 🤩 🍔 FREE food! Come for the brats, leave with a job! DIRECT hire...

National Beach Photo Day Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2706 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Let us celebrate National Beach Day with a photo day filled with beach towels, sunglasses, and Hawaiian shirts!