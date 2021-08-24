Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Live events coming up in Eau Claire

Posted by 
Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 7 days ago

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Eau Claire has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eau Claire area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiZRu_0bbPYZg700

Aerial Hammock 1

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Aerial Hammocks are sometimes used for therapeutic purposes in aerial yoga classes. However, in this class we will focus on the more dynamic and performance related moves that can be done in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3oWg_0bbPYZg700

Live Webinar

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2510 Alpine Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Modern Life Insurance Illustrations: Legitimate Uses, Questionable Practices, and Practical Alternatives Live Webinar August 31, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDrxi_0bbPYZg700

ECCT Auditions- "Evil Dead"

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1814 N Oxford Ave, Eau Claire, WI

It's the classic tale of five college students who go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and unleash an evil force. Based on the 80's cult films. Complete audition details at ecct.org- click on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rg5E8_0bbPYZg700

Express Pros Annual Cookout!

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

🔥 GET FIRED UP! 🔥 Join us Tuesday Aug. 24th from 11am to 1pm for our Annual Express Pros Grillin' n' Chillin' Cookout! 🤩 🍔 FREE food! Come for the brats, leave with a job! DIRECT hire...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8Y6N_0bbPYZg700

National Beach Photo Day

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2706 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Let us celebrate National Beach Day with a photo day filled with beach towels, sunglasses, and Hawaiian shirts!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire, WI
82
Followers
202
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy