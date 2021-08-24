Live events Conway — what’s coming up

(CONWAY, AR) Conway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Conway:

Artist in Residence: Lily Kuonen Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Donaghey Ave, Conway, AR

Lily Kuonen has exhibited artwork on three continents, four countries, and in 20+ different U.S. states. Known for her PLAYNTINGS, a self-prescribed moniker, which involves the synthesis of...

2nd Annual Pulling For Veterans Trap Shoot Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 574 Clinton Rd, Conway, AR

? TRAP SHOOT! ? ?? The second annual Pulling For Veterans Trap Shoot- a clay-pigeon shooting competition ? and fundraiser ? to benefit local veterans and sponsored by ERA TEAM Real Estate and...

Ashtyn Barbaree & Sarah Loethen at Bears Den (Conway, AR) Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 235 Farris Rd, Conway, AR

Ashtyn Barbaree and Sarah Loethen are young americana songwriters and multi-instrumentalists from Northwest Arkansas. They bring a variety of originals and covers, accompanying each other with...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: 1051 Hogan Ln, Conway, AR

Meeting Room: Large Conference Room, first floor Contact:Joe Garner, Mary Garner, Leader469-556-8962 Click Here For Registration

Rejuvenate Women's Conference Conway, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 393 Arkansas 365, Conway, AR 72032

Rejuvenate is a Christian ladies conference hosted by Olivewood Church.