Pocatello, ID

Coming soon: Pocatello events

Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 7 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Live events are coming to Pocatello.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pocatello area:

Strings Attached Live @ Off the Rails Brewing

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 228 S Main St, Pocatello, ID

Performing a large variety of genres, something for everyone-anything from country to 80's rock, classic 50's to current pop. Music to either stir your heart or get you up on your feet!

POC - Fire in the Sky

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 240 S Main St, Pocatello, ID

POC - Fire in the Sky at The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S Main St, Pocatello, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm

Matt Desind LIVE

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 615 S 1st Ave, Pocatello, ID

Alternative/Folk Matt has been playing guitar for 15 years, and from the first time he had a voice to use he would sing as often as possible. He has a fun mix of Folk Rock and in addition to...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pocatello, ID 83201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Part-Time Job & Internship Fair

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 921 S 8th Ave, Pocatello, ID

Join us for the Part-Time Job and Internship Fair on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 9 AM -1 PM in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. Learn about on-campus & off-campus opportunities. Bring your...

With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

