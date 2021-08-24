Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Live events Oshkosh — what’s coming up

Oshkosh Bulletin
 7 days ago

(OSHKOSH, WI) Live events are coming to Oshkosh.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oshkosh:

Solutions Recovery "Family Fitness Fest" 2021

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 621 Evans Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Join Solutions Recovery for the 1st "Family Fitness Festival" on Saturday, September 11th, 2021.

Gorgo at Friday Fright Night at the Time! — TIME COMMUNITY THEATER

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 445 N Main St, Oshkosh, WI

Greedy sailors capture a giant lizard off the coast of Ireland and sell it to a London circus. Then its mother shows up. It’s free and there will be a great prize or two thanks to our sponsors...

Salesforce Admin 201 and App Builder Training In Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 N Main St, Oshkosh, WI

Salesforce Admin 201 and App Builder 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )

Let's Talk Social - Twitter and LinkedIn

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI

Is your small business using Twitter and LinkedIn effectively? The Digital Marketing Clinic at UW Oshkosh can help expand your reach and grow your social media presence. Join the Digital Marketing...

Oakhaven Church Unplugged/Corn Roast

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2175 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh, WI

Come on over for a deluxe potluck lunch topped off with delicious, freshly-roasted sweet corn right off the grill in our backyard here at the barn. Feeding will commence immediately following our...

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

