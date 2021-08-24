Victoria calendar: What's coming up

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victoria:

Canvas Kids- Veggie Painting Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 302 N Main St, Victoria, TX

Who says you need to use a paintbrush to paint? We’re getting creative with our canvases this month and painting with vegetables! This program is free and open to the public, no registration required.

4th Annual Aero Crafters Oktoberfest! Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 309 E Crestwood, Victoria, TX 77901

AERO CRAFTERS 4TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST! Get ready for Stein Hoisting, Pretzel Eating, Lederhosen Wearing and a Certified Live POLKA!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Victoria, TX 77901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Knights of Columbus Council hosts Bingo Night every Wednesday Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3610 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 hosts Bingo Night every Wednesday. Columbus Hall, located at 3610 N. Ben Wilson at the intersection of Airline and Ben Wilson, opens at 5 p.m. Dollar Dauber...

Los Palominos Live @ Breezy's Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 13869 US-77 N, Victoria, TX

Breezy's Sports & Events Bar presents: Palominos Live @ Breezy's Table reservations will be available on August 16th after 4pm. Call 361-550-0085