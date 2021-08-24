Lima events calendar

(LIMA, OH) Live events are coming to Lima.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lima:

WOFB Monthly Food Distribution (Pre-registration only) Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1380 E Kibby St, Lima, OH

You must register for this distribution by phone on Aug 24, 25, or 26 or online at eventbrite.com

Information Session Guardian Program of Crime Victim Services Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 330 North Elizabeth Street, lower level, Lima, OH 45801

Future smiles. Increased connections. Consider expanding your reach! Become someone’s volunteer guardian. Attend a1-hour information session

Andrew Peterson presents Behold the Lamb of God | Lima, OH Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 2945 North Cole Street, Lima, OH 45801

ACTS TV44 in conjunction with Lima Community Church, presents Andrew Peterson's Behold the Lamb of God Tour!

BHS 10 Year Class Reunion Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 North Main Street, Lima, OH 45801

Bath High School Class of 2011 - 10 year reunion!

Downtown Lima Farmer's Market Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

2021 Downtown Lima Farmer's Market Located in Lima Town Square (corner of Main Street and Market Street) Thank you to our sponsors: Mercy Health Nutrien Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce...