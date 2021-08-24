Cancel
Charleston, WV

Charleston calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 7 days ago

(CHARLESTON, WV) Charleston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 501 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Open Mic Event

Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:09 PM

Address: 410 Elizabeth St, Charleston, WV

Charleston WV's Longest Running Open Mic Night. Every Monday Night with a Variety of Hosts. Check schedule for Host and Equipment

Capitol Market

Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 10AM - 6PMSunday, 12PM - 5PM Location: Capitol Market - 800 Smith Street Charleston, WV 25301

Humpback Whales

Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV

Humpback Whales Aug 25 Wed 2:00 PM Caperton Planetarium and Theater div

Charleston Distance Run 15 Miler Training Class

Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2000 Coonskin Dr, Charleston, WV

The CDR 15 training will begin Tuesday, July 6th and last for 9 weeks to prepare for the Charleston Distance Run 15 miler on September 4th. The class is great for runners attempting their first...

Charleston News Watch

Charleston News Watch

Charleston, WV
With Charleston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

