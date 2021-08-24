Charleston calendar: Coming events

(CHARLESTON, WV) Charleston has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 501 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Open Mic Event Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:09 PM

Address: 410 Elizabeth St, Charleston, WV

Charleston WV's Longest Running Open Mic Night. Every Monday Night with a Variety of Hosts. Check schedule for Host and Equipment

Capitol Market Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 10AM - 6PMSunday, 12PM - 5PM Location: Capitol Market - 800 Smith Street Charleston, WV 25301

Humpback Whales Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV

Humpback Whales Aug 25 Wed 2:00 PM Caperton Planetarium and Theater div

Charleston Distance Run 15 Miler Training Class Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2000 Coonskin Dr, Charleston, WV

The CDR 15 training will begin Tuesday, July 6th and last for 9 weeks to prepare for the Charleston Distance Run 15 miler on September 4th. The class is great for runners attempting their first...